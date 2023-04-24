NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip For 7 May to be Out in This Week at neet.nta.nic.in

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET UG 2023 admit card and exam city slip is expected to be released soon. The candidates who have registered for the NEETUG 2023 have been waiting for the same. The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the NTA NEET exam city slip 2023 this week thus the registered candidates must keep checking the official website neet.nta.nic.in every now and then.

After the release of the admit cards and exam city slips, candidates can enter their registration number and date of birth to login and get access to the NEET UG exam city slip. Check NEET 2023 exam date, syllabus, exam pattern and other details below.