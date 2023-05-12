NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Soon: Know the Objection Fee; How to Download Answer Key

The NEET UG 2023 answer key will be declared soon on the official website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is getting ready to release the answer key for NEET UG 2023 soon for all candidates. It is important to note that the NEET UG 2023 answer key release date is not announced yet so interested candidates should be alert. Once the answer keys are declared, the download link will be activated on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the NEET UG answer key by visiting the official website of the examination.
All interested and concerned candidates should note that the NEET UG 2023 answer key that will release soon is provisional. The exam-conducting body will allow students to raise objections against the NEET UG answer key. To know more about the provisional key and other important dates, candidates must visit the website - neet.nta.nic.in. One should stay informed and updated.
Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the NEET UG answer key 2023 till a certain date. They should submit the challenges within the last date and pay the objection fee on time. All important details will be available as soon as the answer key is released.
As per the latest details available online, candidates have to pay an objection fee of Rs 200 per answer if they want to raise challenges against the NEET UG 2023 answer key.
Approximately, 20 lakh candidates registered for the medical entrance examination this year.
Here are the steps you should follow if you want to download the NEET UG 2023 answer key, once released online:
Go to the official website of the entrance exam - neet.nta.nic.in.
Tap on the NEET UG 2023 answer key active link on the homepage.
Provide your login details to view the answer key.
The NEET UG answer key will display on your screen.
Download the provisional key from the website and raise objections, if there are any.
