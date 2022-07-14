NEET PG 2022 Result Declared for AIQ Seats: How To Check, Direct Link Here

The official notification regarding the NEET PG Result 2022 for 50 percent of AIQ seats was released on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 on the website. According to the notification, the cut-off scores are different for candidates belonging to various categories as mentioned below:

General/ EWS category: 275 (50th percentile)

UR-PwD: 260 (45th percentile)

SC/ST/OBC (Including PwD of SC/ST/OBC): 245 (40th percentile)