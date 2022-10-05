NEET UG 2022: Full Counselling Schedule Released - Direct Link Here

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019NEET UG 2022: Full Counselling Schedule Released - Direct Link Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's the full schedule for Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up, and Stray Vacancy.
Saima Andrabi
Education
NEET UG counselling schedule 2022 released on mcc.nic.in. Details Here.

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the NEET-UG Counselling Schedule 2022 on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have successfully qualified the exam and applied for the NEET-UG Counselling 2022 can check the full schedule given later in the post.

According to an official notification available on the website, round 1 counselling will be held for AIQ (All India Quota) seats from 11 to 20 October 2022. The counselling process for candidates falling under State Quota (85%) seats will be conducted from 17 to 28 October 2022.

Below is the full counselling schedule for NEET-UG 2022.

NEET UG 2022: Full Counselling Schedule 2022

First Round of Counselling for AIQ: Tuesday, 11 October to Thursday, 20 October 2022.

First Round of Counselling for Deemed+ Central Institutes: Monday, 10 October to Thursday, 20 October 2022.

First Round of State Counselling: Monday, 17 October to Friday, 28 October 2022.

Last Date of Joining for First Round: AIQ (28 October), Deemed + Central Institutes (28 October), and State Counselling (4 November).

Second Round of Counselling for AIQ: Wednesday, 2 November to Thursday, 10 November 2022.

Second Round of Counselling for Deemed+ Central Institutes: Wednesday, 2 November to Sunday, 20 November 2022.

Second Round of of State Counselling: Monday, 7 November to Friday, 18 November 2022.

Last Date of Joining for Second Round: AIQ (18 November), Deemed + Central Institutes (18 November), and State Counselling (21 November).

NEET-UG Counselling will be held in 4 rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. The entire schedule for all these rounds are available on the official website.

NEET-UG Schedule 2022 for AIQ/Deemed & Central/AIIMS/JIPMER/States: Steps To Check

Candidates who want to check the NEET-UG full schedule 2022 for MBBS, B.Ds, and B.Sc. Nursing seats must follow the following steps.

  • Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in.

  • On the homepage search the NEET-UG 2022 direct counselling schedule link.

  • Click on the NEET-UG Medical Counselling 2022 direct link.

  • The entire schedule will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Check the schedule carefully.

  • You can also check the full counselling schedule by following the direct link [mcc.nic.in/WebinfoUG/File/ViewFile?FileId=4644&LangId=P].

