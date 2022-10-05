NEET UG 2022: Full Counselling Schedule Released - Direct Link Here

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the NEET-UG Counselling Schedule 2022 on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have successfully qualified the exam and applied for the NEET-UG Counselling 2022 can check the full schedule given later in the post.

According to an official notification available on the website, round 1 counselling will be held for AIQ (All India Quota) seats from 11 to 20 October 2022. The counselling process for candidates falling under State Quota (85%) seats will be conducted from 17 to 28 October 2022.

Below is the full counselling schedule for NEET-UG 2022.