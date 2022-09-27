UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration Underway; Know How To Register Online

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has officially begun the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 Counselling from Monday, 26 September. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to complete the registration process soon on the official website. The UP NEET PG 2022 counselling registration is taking place online on the website – upneet.gov.in. Candidates must finish the application process for the test within the deadline.

It is important to note that an official notification regarding the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling dates is available on the website. One can go to the website – upneet.gov.in – and take a look at the notification published. Interested candidates will get to know about the registration last date and other details from the website. They must take a look at the details.