UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration Underway; Know How To Register Online

UP NEET PG 2022 counselling registration process is underway.
(Photo: iStock)
The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh, has officially begun the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 Counselling from Monday, 26 September. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to complete the registration process soon on the official website. The UP NEET PG 2022 counselling registration is taking place online on the website – upneet.gov.in. Candidates must finish the application process for the test within the deadline.
It is important to note that an official notification regarding the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling dates is available on the website. One can go to the website – upneet.gov.in – and take a look at the notification published. Interested candidates will get to know about the registration last date and other details from the website. They must take a look at the details.
Candidates must note that the UP NEET PG 2022 counselling registration process is taking place online only. They should complete the application process on time.
The Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (UP NEET PG) 2022 counselling registration is scheduled to end on 28 September at 2 pm.
As per the latest details available, the counselling merit list is scheduled to release on either 28 September or 29 September. The seat allotment results are likely to release on 3 October or 4 October.
Here are the simple steps that the candidates should follow to register for the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling online:
Visit the official website – upneet.gov.in.
Click on the link that states 'UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling Registration' on the homepage.
A new page will open on the screen of your device.
Enter the required details on the page and register yourself.
Pay the application fees online.
Now, lock your options on the form and click on submit.
Take a printout of the registration form if necessary.