JoSAA Counselling Round 3 Result 2022 Today - Steps To Download and Check

According to an official notification, JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) will release the JoSAA Counselling Round 3 Result 2022 today, 3 October 2022 on the official website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the JoSAA Round 3 Counselling process will be able to check their JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 3 Result 2022 today. According to the official notice, the Round 3 Seat Allotment Result will be announced by the concerned authorities on 3 October 2022 at 5 pm.

Candidates must remember that the registration process for JoSAA counselling 2022 (Round 3) started from 12 September 2022. Candidates who successfully qualified the Architecture Aptitude Test are eligible for the counselling.

The JoSAA seat allotment result 2022 for Round 1 and Round 2 has already been declared on 23 and 28 September, respectively. Candidates who were selected in these rounds have to complete the online payment, reporting and other formalities latest by 6 October 2022, 5 pm.