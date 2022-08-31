NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Today: Website, Answer Key Time & Other Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is ready to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 Answer Key today, on Wednesday, 31 August for all the candidates. The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be officially released on the websites - neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Along with the NEET Answer Key 2022, the NTA will also declare the response sheet and question papers. Candidates must keep a close eye on the official websites on Wednesday.

As per the latest details available on the official website of NTA, the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is expected to release on 31 August by 12:15 pm. Candidates should keep checking neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in to download the NEET Answer Key 2022 soon. They must stay alert on Wednesday to know all the latest updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA).