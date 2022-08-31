NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Today: Website, Answer Key Time & Other Details Here

NEET Answer Key 2022 will be declared on 31 August on the website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is ready to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 Answer Key today, on Wednesday, 31 August for all the candidates. The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be officially released on the websites - neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Along with the NEET Answer Key 2022, the NTA will also declare the response sheet and question papers. Candidates must keep a close eye on the official websites on Wednesday.
As per the latest details available on the official website of NTA, the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is expected to release on 31 August by 12:15 pm. Candidates should keep checking neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in to download the NEET Answer Key 2022 soon. They must stay alert on Wednesday to know all the latest updates from the National Testing Agency (NTA).
While the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is scheduled to release today, on Wednesday, 31 August, the NEET Result 2022 for Undergraduate candidates is set to release on 7 September.
Candidates have been eagerly waiting for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 Answer Key and result.
It is important to note that candidates can raise objections against the NEET Answer Key 2022 if there are any. The final answer key will be declared later based on the objections raised by the candidates.
Here are the steps that every candidate must follow while downloading the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key online:
Go to either neet.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.
Click on the active link on the homepage that states NEET Answer key 2022 for Undergraduate.
Log in to your registered account by entering the correct information.
The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will open on your device.
Download the key from the official website.
Take a look at it and raise objections, if there are any.
Candidates must note that they have to pay an objection raising fee to challenge the provisional answer key. All the details regarding objection raising last date and fee are available on the websites.
