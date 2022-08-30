NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key: When Will It Be Released? Check the Date and Time Here

According to an official statement by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by Tuesday, 30 August. Besides the answer key, it is expected that the concerned authorities will also issue scanned images of the response sheets and question papers on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, NEET-UG 2022 exam was conducted on 17 July 2022 and almost 18,72,343 UG medical aspirants appeared for it. Candidates must remember that the NEET UG 2022 answer key and the OMR response sheets will be provisional and can be challenged by the candidates if they believe that there's any discrepancy.

To challenge the answer key, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200. Once all the challenges and claims are addressed by the NTA, a final NEET UG 2022 answer key will be published and that can't be challenged under any circumstances.