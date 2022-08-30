NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key: When Will It Be Released? Check the Date and Time Here
NEET 2022 Answer Key Release: NTA will publish the answer key and OMR responses on Tuesday on the official website.
According to an official statement by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the NEET UG 2022 answer key is likely to be released by Tuesday, 30 August. Besides the answer key, it is expected that the concerned authorities will also issue scanned images of the response sheets and question papers on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.
This year, NEET-UG 2022 exam was conducted on 17 July 2022 and almost 18,72,343 UG medical aspirants appeared for it. Candidates must remember that the NEET UG 2022 answer key and the OMR response sheets will be provisional and can be challenged by the candidates if they believe that there's any discrepancy.
To challenge the answer key, candidates will have to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200. Once all the challenges and claims are addressed by the NTA, a final NEET UG 2022 answer key will be published and that can't be challenged under any circumstances.
NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key: Date and Time
According to an official statement issued by the NTA on 25 August 2022, “The National Testing Agency will upload the Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on the website neet.nta.nic.in for candidates to challenge by 30th of August 2022.”
To know the exact time of the NEET-UG 2022 answer key upload, candidates must keep visiting the official website.
Candidates must remember that the NEET-UG 2022 examination was held on 17 July 2022 and the result is expected to be announced by 7 September 2022. The examination was conducted in an offline mode for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes (2:00 pm to 5:20 pm).
NEET-UG Provisional Answer Key 2022: Steps To Check and Calculate the Scores
Candidates who want to know how to check the answer key and calculate the scores must follow the steps mentioned below:
Go to the website – neet.nta.nic.in
Click on the direct NEET Answer Key 2022 link on the home page
Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth
Hit the submit option
Your NEET 2022 UG answer key will be displayed on the screen
Check the answer key and calculate your scores
Download, save, and print the answer key for future reference
Raise objections if you are not satisfied with the answers
