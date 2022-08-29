Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019NEET UG 2022: When, Where, and How To Check NEET Exam Answer Key?

NEET UG 2022: When, Where, and How To Check NEET Exam Answer Key?

NEET-UG Answer Key 2022: Here's how, when, and where to check the answer key and calculate your scores.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

NEET UG 2022: Know where and how to check the answer key.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>NEET UG 2022: Know where and how to check the answer key.</p></div>

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revealed the official dates for the release of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 answer key. According to the notice, the answer key will be released on the official website on 30 August 2022. Candidates who appeared in the NEET-UG 2022 exam can check the answer key on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must remember that the NEET-UG 2022 examination was held on 17 July 2022 and the result is expected to be announced by 7 September 2022. The examination was conducted in an offline mode for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes (2:00 pm to 5:20 pm).

Also ReadNEET Result 2022 Date: Know NEET Answer Key 2022 Details, Check Official Website

The answer key released will be provisional and candidates can challege it if they are not satisfied with the answers. Candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 against each answer challenged. Once all the queries are addressed, NTA will release a final answer key and that one cannot be challenged.

NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key: When and Where To Check?

The schedule on the official website suggests that the NEET UG 2022 answer key will be published on the official website on Tuesday, 30 August 2022. However, the concerned authorities have not yet announced it formally. Whenever released, candidates can check the answer key on neet.nta.nic.in using their login credentials.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The NEET-UG result is almost around the corner but some aspirants are demanding a second attempt for NEET-UG 2022. Online campaigns are being held by candidates throughout the country under the hashtag #NEETUGsecondattempt on Twitter. However, the authorities have not responded to it yet. Check this space regularly to know the latest updates.

NEET-UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Check?

Candidates who want to know how to check the answer key must follow the steps mentioned below:

  • Go to the website – neet.nta.nic.in

  • Click on the direct NEET Answer Key 2022 link on the home page.

  • Enter the login details like roll number and date of birth

  • Hit the submit option

  • Your NEET 2022 UG answer key will be displayed on the screen

  • Check the answer key and calculate your scores

  • Download, save, and print the answer key for future reference

  • Raise objections if you are not satisfied with the answers

Also ReadNEET SS Admit Card 2022 Released: Check nbe.edu.in; Know NEET SS Exam Dates Here

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT