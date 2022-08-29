NEET UG 2022: When, Where, and How To Check NEET Exam Answer Key?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revealed the official dates for the release of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 answer key. According to the notice, the answer key will be released on the official website on 30 August 2022. Candidates who appeared in the NEET-UG 2022 exam can check the answer key on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates must remember that the NEET-UG 2022 examination was held on 17 July 2022 and the result is expected to be announced by 7 September 2022. The examination was conducted in an offline mode for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes (2:00 pm to 5:20 pm).