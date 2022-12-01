NEET SS Counselling Result 2022 Expected To Be Out Today - Important Details

NEET SS Counselling Seat Allotment Round 1 Result 2022: The MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) is expected to release the seat allotment result for round 1 NEET Super Specialty (SS ) counselling 2022 today, 1 December 2022 on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Candidates must remember that only those students will be selected for the seat allotment who have successfully completed the registration and choice filling process.

Candidates who will not be allotted seats in the round 1 counselling should apply for the second round of counselling. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on NEET SS Counselling 2022 Result.