NEET SS 2024 Exam Dates Declared; Check the Latest Details and Announcements

NEET SS 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) officially released the NEET SS 2024 exam dates for interested candidates. All aspiring medical professionals who have applied for NEET SS 2024 examinations must visit the official website natboard.edu.in to get the final schedule of the examination. Concerned students are requested to download the schedule on time and prepare for the exam accordingly. You can contact the NBEMS officials in case of any queries regarding the exam process.

