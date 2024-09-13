CAT 2024: Know the Last Date to Apply; Check the Important Exam Details Here

CAT 2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta will close the online registration process for the Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) today, Friday, 13 September. Students interested in appearing for the exam this year are requested to complete the registration soon. Please note that the CAT 2024 registration link is activated on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Make sure to check all the details carefully before filling out the form.

The CAT 2024 registration link will be deactivated after the deadline. According to the latest official details, one can apply for the entrance exam till 5 pm on 13 September. The important dates and details are mentioned on the website - iimcat.ac.in. Candidates registering for the exam should know the exam date and time.