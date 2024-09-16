NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Soon; How To Download

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is providing students with the opportunity to apply for NEET UG 2024 counselling through the official website. Candidates have until 16 September, to complete the registration process. One should note that the NEET UG Counselling Round 2 registration is taking place online. You can visit the official website - mcc.nic.in to complete the process. Make sure to check the latest announcements carefully.
Please note that the NEET UG Counselling 2024 registration window for Round 2 will close today, 16 September. As per the latest official details, the Round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on 19 September. Keep a close eye on the official website - mcc.nic.in to download the result on time. Check all the details properly.
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Details
The MCC will release the results of Round 2 seat allotment on 19 September. Students who have qualified for NEET UG and have registered for counselling can visit the official website to check their seat allotment status.
The PwD portal will also remain activated till noon on 16 September. Students can also submit a grievance online. Those who wish to resign without forfeiture can do so by submitting a resignation form online before 11 am on Monday.
The counselling schedule has been revised recently to add new seats. All the shortlisted NEET UG candidates from Round 2 will be required to report to and join the allotted institution between 20 to 27 September.
Shortlisted candidates are requested to stay alert. They must carefully review the latest announcements by the officials and download the results on time.
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 2 seat allotment result online:
Go to the official website of the MCC - mcc.nic.in.
Browse through the "UG Medical" section.
Look for the "Seat Allotment Result" link for the relevant round.
Click on the link to open the seat allotment result.
Enter your login credentials such as your NEET UG Roll Number and Password.
Download your seat allotment result.
Print the result or save a screenshot for future reference.
