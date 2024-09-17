AP ICET Allotment Result 2024 for Round 2 Counselling Today; How To Download

AP ICET Allotment Result 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the seat allotment results for the second round of AP ICET counselling 2024 today, 17 September. Students who have applied for the second round of counselling can visit the icet-sche.aptonline.in website to check the allotment result. All concerned candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website to know the latest updates.

