AP ICET Allotment Result 2024 for Round 2 Counselling Today; How To Download

advertisement
AP ICET Allotment Result 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the seat allotment results for the second round of AP ICET counselling 2024 today, 17 September. Students who have applied for the second round of counselling can visit the icet-sche.aptonline.in website to check the allotment result. All concerned candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website to know the latest updates.
The allotment result for the second round of AP ICET counselling will be announced on the counselling portal on Tuesday. Students should keep browsing the website - icet-sche.aptonline.in to know all the updates about the counselling schedule. They should check the AP ICET counselling 2024 seat allotment result for the second round carefully. Contact the officials in case of any queries.
AP ICET 2024 counselling is being held for the admission of MBA and MCA courses offered in various universities in Andhra Pradesh for the 2024-25 academic year.
Students are required to have a minimum duration of three years of undergraduate education and mathematics as one of the subjects in SSC (Class 10). Candidates must secure 50% marks (45% for reserved categories) in the qualifying examination.
Individuals with BSc/BCom/BA with mathematics at 10+2 or graduation level are also eligible to apply. However, they are required to have a minimum duration of three years of undergraduate education and mathematics as one of the subjects in SSC (Class 10).
Eligible candidates are required to self-report to the allotted colleges from 17 to 21 September.
The registration process for the second round of ICET counselling began on 4 September and the certificate verification was carried out from September 5 to 8. Candidates were allowed to change their preferences for the second round of counselling on 15 September.
Let's check out the step-by-step process you must follow to download the AP ICET allotment result 2024 for the second round of counselling online:
Visit the official website - icet-sche.aptonline.in.
Click on the AP ICET Seat Allotment Result 2024 link on the homepage.
Check your allotment result carefully.
Shortlisted candidates must log in to their accounts and download the allotment order.
Save a copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)