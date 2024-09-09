Haryana TET Exam 2024 Schedule Out; Important Dates & Details Here

HBSE Board Chairman, Dr. V.P. Yadav, announced the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) dates. Registrations for HTET 2024 will begin soon on the official website bseh.org.in. Security measures include QR codes, alphanumeric codes, high-security cameras, and jammers at the examination centers.

If a candidate makes more than one application for a particular level, their application will be canceled. Yadav, informed that the registration process for the HTET 2024 exam will start soon on the official website bseh.org.in. It is noteworthy that the board has decided to adopt the QR code, alphanumeric, and more on the question papers.

To ensure security, the board is also planning to install high-security cameras and jammers at all the examination centers. According to Yadav, if any candidate appears for more than one application of a particular level, his/her application will be canceled.

For more information about the HTET 2024 exam, visit the official website bseh.org.in.