Haryana TET Exam 2024 Schedule Out; Important Dates & Details Here

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is all set to conduct the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2024. The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has officially announced the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) dates.
The HBSE will conduct the HTET 2024 exam on two consecutive days on 7 and 8 December 2024. The exam will be held for two hours and 30 minutes. Those appearing for the Level 3 exam will have to appear from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., whereas those taking the Level 2 exam will be required to appear from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and those having Level 1 exams will be taken in the second half from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
HBSE Board Chairman, Dr. V.P. Yadav, announced the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) dates. Registrations for HTET 2024 will begin soon on the official website bseh.org.in. Security measures include QR codes, alphanumeric codes, high-security cameras, and jammers at the examination centers.
