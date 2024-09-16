CBSE Board Exam 2025: Registration for Classes 9 and 11 To Start Soon; Details

CBSE Board Exam 2025: The registration process for students of classes 9th and 11th is going on. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the registration process on 18 September and the last date will be 16 October. Students can register for the CBSE Class 9 and 11 board examinations for the 2025-26 session by visiting the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. Concerned candidates preparing to appear for the upcoming board exams are requested to check the latest announcements. Please stay updated with the important details.

The CBSE Board Exam 2025 Classes 9 and 11 registration process will take place online only. You must visit the official website - cbse.gov.in for all the important updates. Make sure to check the details before completing the registration steps. You can contact the board officials in case of any queries.