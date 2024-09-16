SBI PO 2024 Notification Out; Important Exam Details Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) isawaited to release the notification for the Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2024) soon. Once the notification is released, the candidates can check the SBI PO 2024 notification on the careers portal of the bank at sbi.co.in/web/careers/.

The SBI PO 2024 notification will be released in due course of time. In 2023, the notifications for this recruitment examination were released on 6 September and the application process started on 7 September. In 2022, the notice was published on 21 September and the application process started on September 22. Last year, the test was for 2,000 vacancies while it was for 1,673 vacancies in 2022.

Candidates with a graduation degree are eligible to apply for SBI PO. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and application instructions on the SBI PO 2024 notification. It is to be noted that the application fee for the SBI PO 2024 exam is Rs 750 for general, EWS and OBC category candidates. There is no application fee for SC, ST and PwBD category candidates.