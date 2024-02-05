NEET SS 2023 Counselling: Special Round Registration Starts Today on mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has officially begun the registration process for the NEET SS 2023 Counselling special round for interested candidates. Candidates who wish to apply for the special round counselling can complete the process through the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in. One must fill out the form by the deadline if they want to appear for the special round of counselling. The important dates are mentioned online for those who want to know before registering themselves.

