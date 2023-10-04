NEET SS 2023 Results to Be Released Soon: Check nbe.edu.in; Latest Details Here

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS is gearing up to release the NEET SS 2023 results soon for all concerned candidates. The ones who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2023 on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting to check their scores. Candidates should note that the NEET SS result will be declared on the official website - nbe.edu.in. Everyone should be alert and go through the latest announcements online.

As of now, the NEET SS 2023 results date and time have not been announced yet by the board. Several media reports suggest that the NEET SS result will be announced on 15 October. You must keep a close eye on the official website - nbe.edu.in to know all the important details about the result. Candidates should stay alert.