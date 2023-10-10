NEET PG Counselling 2023 Registration for Stray Vacancy Round Starts; Dates Here

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate Counselling 2023 registration for the stray vacancy round formally began on Monday, 9 October. One must note that the NEET PG Counselling 2023 registration for the stray vacancy round is taking place on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the round now. Candidates should fill out the application form and submit it on time to be considered for the counselling process by the officials.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) declared the NEET PG Counselling 2023 registration dates for the stray vacancy round on its website - mcc.nic.in. Interested candidates are requested to go through the schedule and complete the process on time. The ones who will submit the NEET PG counselling registration form after the deadline will not be allowed to participate in the process.