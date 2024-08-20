NEET PG Result 2024 To Be Declared Soon; How To Download Results & Details Here

advertisement
NEET PG Result 2024: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to announce the NEET PG 2024 result soon. Students who appeared for the entrance exam can visit the official website at natboard.edu.in to check the NEET PG 2024 result and download scorecards. Those who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date are patiently waiting to check their scores. One should note that the NEET PG result date and time will be announced soon.
As of now, we do not know the official release date for the NEET PG 2024 result. You must keep a close eye on the website - natboard.edu.in for the latest updates. Make sure to check the details carefully to download the result on time. Concerned candidates who are waiting to check their scores can contact the officials in case of any queries regarding the NEET PG exam.
The NEET PG 2024 exam was held on 11 August 2024. According to the information provided by the NBEMS, the cut-off marks for different categories will be shared by the board along with the results. Those who score equal to or more than these cut-off marks will be considered qualified for the test.
The individual scorecards will also be uploaded to the official website within a few days after the results are released. Students are advised to visit the official website to check the NEET PG 2024 result and download scorecards.
It is pertinent to note that the NBEMS has adopted the process which is currently being used by AIIMS-New Delhi for its various examinations. The NBEMS adopted the process currently used by AIIMS-New Delhi for its various examinations, including the INI CET, for preparation of the NEET PG results.
The NBEMS hopes that this process will also help in improving the overall functioning of the NEET PG 2024 exam.
Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the NEET PG 2024 result online:
Go to the official website - natboard.edu.in.
Click on the active link "NEET PG 2024 Result" on the homepage.
Enter the required credentials to view the scores.
Download the NEET PG result from the website.
Take a printout and save a copy for your reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).