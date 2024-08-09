TN NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration Window Closes Today; How to Apply

advertisement
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education and Research is conducting the TN National Eligibility Entrance Test 2024 UG counseling 2024. Students who have not registered for the counselling can apply today through the official website, tnmedicalselection.net today, 9 August 2024. The registration process was extended by the authorities due to representations from the candidates, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education and Research said in a statement. Earlier the last date to register for the exam was 8 August 2024.
The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education and Research will release the merit list of the qualified candidates eligible for the first round of counselling today. This list will only include the students who have submitted the completed application form.
The students are required to visit the official website tnmedicalselection.net
On the homepage, click on the 'UG courses' option.
After that, they have to select the MBBS/BDS courses.
Then they have to click on the application link and submit the application form along with the application documents.
After that, the students have to pay the registration fee of Rs. 500 for the government quota seats and Rs. 1,000 for the management quota seats.
After submitting the application form, the students will be given a printout of the TN NEET PG counselling 2024 confirmation page so that they can keep it for future reference.
