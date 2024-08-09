TN NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Registration Window Closes Today; How to Apply

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education and Research is conducting the TN National Eligibility Entrance Test 2024 UG counseling 2024. Students who have not registered for the counselling can apply today through the official website, tnmedicalselection.net today, 9 August 2024. The registration process was extended by the authorities due to representations from the candidates, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education and Research said in a statement. Earlier the last date to register for the exam was 8 August 2024.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education and Research will release the merit list of the qualified candidates eligible for the first round of counselling today. This list will only include the students who have submitted the completed application form.