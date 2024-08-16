GATE 2025 Registration To Begin From 24 August; Exams Scheduled For February

advertisement
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the official brochure of GATE 2025. Interested candidates must visit the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in to submit their application form.
The registration process for GATE 2025 will begin on 24 August 2024, and the application form will be available on the official website. Those interested in applying for the exam can visit the official website to submit the application form.
GATE 2025 will be held on 1, 2, 15, and 16 February . There will be two test sessions, one from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the other from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
Candidates who have registered for the GATE 2025 exam can visit the official website to submit the application form. It's important to note that the application form will be submitted online only and no paper copy will be sent to the candidates.
It is mandatory for the candidates to submit a valid government-issued photo ID such as Aadhaar-UID, Aadhaar Virtual ID, Government-issued ID, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driver ID. It's also important to note that candidates must have a valid GATE 2025 admit card to visit the official website and appear for the exam. The admit card will be available to the candidates on 2 January 2025, and it can be accessed only from the official website.
Visit the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.
Clicking on the GATE 2025 registration link available on the homepage.
The application form for GATE 2025 is available online and the candidates can submit the application form along with the documents online.
The candidates can also submit the application form offline by visiting the official website.
All the necessary instructions and details are available on the official website.
