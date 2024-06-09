JEE Advanced Result 2024 Declared: Direct Link & Steps to Check IIT JEE Scores

JEE Advanced Result 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has announced the JEE advanced Result 2024 on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the JEE Advanced Exam this year can download and check their scores via direct link by using the personal login detail like roll number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Ved Lahoti has topped the ITT JEE Result 2024 by scoring 355 marks out of 360. According to officials, out of 1,80,200 candidates who participated in both papers of IIT JEE Exam 2024, 48,248 candidates have successfully qualified the test.

In addition to IIT JEE Advanced Result 2024, candidates are now able to check rank lists, topper names, gender-wise results, overall passing percentage, and final answer key on the website.