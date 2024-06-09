JEE Advanced Result 2024 Declared: Direct Link & Steps to Check IIT JEE Scores

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019JEE Advanced Result 2024 Declared: Direct Link & Steps to Check IIT JEE Scores

JEE Advanced Result 2024 has been declared. 48,248 candidates successfully qualified both papers. Check details.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

JEE Advanced Result 2024 Declared Today on 9 June 2024.

(Photo: iStock)

JEE Advanced Result 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has announced the JEE advanced Result 2024 on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the JEE Advanced Exam this year can download and check their scores via direct link by using the personal login detail like roll number, date of birth, and mobile number.

Ved Lahoti has topped the ITT JEE Result 2024 by scoring 355 marks out of 360. According to officials, out of 1,80,200 candidates who participated in both papers of IIT JEE Exam 2024, 48,248 candidates have successfully qualified the test.

In addition to IIT JEE Advanced Result 2024, candidates are now able to check rank lists, topper names, gender-wise results, overall passing percentage, and final answer key on the website.

JEE Advanced Result 2024 Date

JEE Advanced Result 2024 was declared today on Sunday, 9 June.

JEE Advanced Result 2024 Direct Link

To check the JEE Advanced Result 2024, candidates must follow the below link.

IIT JEE Advanced Result 2024

JEE Advanced 2024 Final Answer Key

In addition to IIT JEE Result 2024, the officials have also released the final answer key,

JEE Advanced 2024 Final Answer Key (Paper 1)

JEE Advanced 2024 Final Answer Key (Paper 2

Steps to Check JEE Advanced 2024 Result?

  • Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link for  JEE Advanced 2024 Result.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the 'Get Result' option.

  • Your JEE Advanced Result will show up.

  • Check your scores.

  • Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.

