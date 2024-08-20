India Post GDS Result 2024: 1st Merit List Declared; How To Download Result Here

India Post GDS Result 2024: The first merit list for the Gramik Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2024 has been released by the India Post. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website of the GDS recruitment portal at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in to check the merit list. The ones who sat for the exam were patiently waiting for the India Post GDS Result 2024. Now, they can finally check and download the first merit list. You can go through the latest announcements on the website and stay updated.

One should note that the India Post GDS Result 2024 has been prepared based on the Class 10 board exam marks obtained by candidates. You can download the first merit list only from the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Go through the latest announcements online and contact the officials in case of any queries.