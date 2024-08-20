ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India Post GDS Result 2024: 1st Merit List Declared; How To Download Result Here

India Post GDS Result 2024: You can download the 1st merit list from indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
India Post GDS Result 2024: The first merit list for the Gramik Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment 2024 has been released by the India Post. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can visit the official website of the GDS recruitment portal at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in to check the merit list. The ones who sat for the exam were patiently waiting for the India Post GDS Result 2024. Now, they can finally check and download the first merit list. You can go through the latest announcements on the website and stay updated.

One should note that the India Post GDS Result 2024 has been prepared based on the Class 10 board exam marks obtained by candidates. You can download the first merit list only from the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Go through the latest announcements online and contact the officials in case of any queries.

India Post GDS Result 2024: Important Details

According to the information provided by the authorities, 44,228 vacancies are available in the postal circles of India Post. To fill these vacancies, the current merit list has been prepared on the basis of Class 10th marks. The merit list includes the registration numbers of the selected candidates.

It is noteworthy that the India Post GDS will issue separate merit lists for each circle. Candidates whose names are mentioned in the merit lists will be required to appear for physical verification.

The schedule for physical verification will be sent to the candidates' registered mobile numbers by the India Post.

All selected candidates should stay alert and check the notifications sent to their registered mobile numbers. Make sure to review the details carefully and appear for the process on time.

You can contact the officials in case of any queries. Selected candidates should update the website for all the latest announcements.

India Post GDS Result 2024: How To Download

Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the India Post GDS Result 2024 online:

  • Visit the official website - indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

  • Check the candidate's corner and open the shortlisted candidates' tab by clicking on the plus (+) button.

  • Go to your circle and tap on the merit list link.

  • A PDF containing the registration numbers of shortlisted candidates will open on your screen. View your result carefully and download it.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

