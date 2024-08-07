'It's a Nightmare': 2024 NEET-PG Aspirants Struggle with Sudden Centre Changes

Over the last few days, the NBEMS, facing flak for allotting distant exam centres to students only a week before the exam, allocated new centres to some students allegedly as a corrective measures.

The candidates, however, claim that the exam body has further complicated the issue.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) is an exam for determining eligibility of candidates for admission to postgraduate medical programmes in government and private medical colleges across India. Each year approximately two lakh candidates appear for this exam.

In 2024, the exam, first scheduled to be held on 23 June was pushed to 11 August in the wake of the NEET (UG) exam paper leak controversy.