CBSE Board Exams 2024: Datesheet and Latest Updates on Class 10, 12 Exams

CBSE Board Exams 2024 Date Sheet and 10, 12 Exam Dates.
CBSE Exams 2024 Datesheet Release Date: According to different reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely release the CBSE class 10 and 12 Board date sheet by the end of October. However, the board officials have not confirmed the exact date and time of announcing the CBSE Board 2024 Timetable yet.
Once released, candidates can download and check the datesheet from the official websites of CBSE – cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Prior to releasing the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet for the upcoming exams; the concerned officials have already announced that the CBSE 2024 board exams will commence from 15 February to 10 April 2023.
The board officials are currently engaged with the LOC candidates list sent in by each of its affiliated schools. Once this process is concluded, the authorities may immediately releasee the CBSE 10th and 12th Date sheet 2024.
With an intention to reduce the excessive academic pressure on candidates, CBSE has made some changes in the examination format and scoring system of the upcoming class 10 and 12 exams.
As per the revised changes, the CBSE 2024 board examination will be more comprehensive, and will include competency-based questions. This will enable students to be more focused towards understanding rather than just memorising. All these updated changes were quite evident in the CBSEE Board 2024 sample papers released for different subjects.
The class 10th board exams 2024 examination paper will include the following pattern:
50 percent of competency, case based, and other types of questions.
The response type questions will be 20 percent.
Multiple choice type questions will be 20 percent.
30 percent short and long answer type question (constructed response type).
Class 12th board exams 2024 examination paper will include the following pattern:
Competency or Case-based Questions: 40 percent.
Response Type Questions: 20 Percent.
MCQ Type Questions: 20 Percent.
Constructed Response Type (Short and Long): 40 percent.
Check this space regularly for latest updates on CBSE Board Exams 2023.
