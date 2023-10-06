CBSE Board Exams 2024: Datesheet and Latest Updates on Class 10, 12 Exams

CBSE Exams 2024 Datesheet Release Date: According to different reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely release the CBSE class 10 and 12 Board date sheet by the end of October. However, the board officials have not confirmed the exact date and time of announcing the CBSE Board 2024 Timetable yet.

Once released, candidates can download and check the datesheet from the official websites of CBSE – cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Prior to releasing the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet for the upcoming exams; the concerned officials have already announced that the CBSE 2024 board exams will commence from 15 February to 10 April 2023.

The board officials are currently engaged with the LOC candidates list sent in by each of its affiliated schools. Once this process is concluded, the authorities may immediately releasee the CBSE 10th and 12th Date sheet 2024.