AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; How to Download Here

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result is announced online.
The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) officially declared the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result on Wednesday, 4 October. Concerned candidates who were patiently waiting to check the AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result for the PG courses can go through the details on the website - aaccc.gov.in. One should note that the seat allotment result link is activated on the official website for candidates to check and download it.
You must download the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result soon. The committee declared the AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result on its official website - aaccc.gov.in so that it is easier for candidates to go through them. Selected candidates must go through the admission process and important dates carefully. All the details are stated online.
Keep your login credentials handy before checking the seat allotment result for the AYUSH NEET Counselling 2023 for PG courses. Make sure to note the names of the shortlisted candidates in the Round 1 result carefully.
As per the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, shortlisted candidates in the AYUSH NEET Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result for PG courses have to complete the reporting process.
The registration, choice filling and locking process was officially closed by the officials on 2 October. The ones who registered for the Round 1 counselling should go through the details.
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Round 1 seat allotment result online:
Visit the official website of the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee - aaccc.gov.in.
Tap on the active link that states "AYUSH NEET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result" on the homepage.
Key in the required login credentials and tap on submit.
Once submitted, your AYUSH NEET PG Round 1 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result.
