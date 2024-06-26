CTET Admit Card 2024 Release Date: When Will CBSE CTET Hall Ticket be Released?

CBSE CTET Admit Card Release Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Admit Card for the July Exam anytime soon on the official website at ctet.nic.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download and check the hall tickets on the website by using their personal login details like application number and password.
CTET 2024 exam is scheduled to take place in an offline mode on 7 July 2024. The examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12 pm while as the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
Recently, CBSE released the exam city intimation slip on the official portal for candidates to check their examination city centers. CBSE CTET is a national level test for candidates who wish to acquire teaching positions in central government schools. CTET score is valid for a period of 7 years from the date of result declaration.
CTET exam is held in two papers. Candidates have the choice to appear in either one or both the papers. Paper 1 is for those candidates who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 and paper 2 is for those who want to teach classes 6 to 8. The total duration of the examination is 2.5 hours.
A total of 50 multiple-choice questions will be included in the question paper. The marking scheme of CTET exam is simple. Each correct answer will be rewarded with 1 mark while as there won't be any negative marking for the incorrect answers. CTET examination is held twice in a year in January and July.
CBSE CTET Admit Card Release Date
CBSE has not yet confirmed the release date of CTET Admit Card 2024. However, it is expected that the hall ticket will be released in the first week of July.
CBSE CTET Exam 2024 Date
The CBSE CTET exam will be conducted in an offline mode on 7 July 2024.
How to Download CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024?
Follow below steps to download and check the CBSE CTET Admit Card for July Exam 2024.
Go to the official website at ctet.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your hall ticket will show up on the screen.
Check all the details carefully to make sure there is no mistake.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
