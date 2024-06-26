CTET Admit Card 2024 Release Date: When Will CBSE CTET Hall Ticket be Released?

CBSE CTET Admit Card Release Date: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Admit Card for the July Exam anytime soon on the official website at ctet.nic.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download and check the hall tickets on the website by using their personal login details like application number and password.

CTET 2024 exam is scheduled to take place in an offline mode on 7 July 2024. The examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9:30 am to 12 pm while as the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Recently, CBSE released the exam city intimation slip on the official portal for candidates to check their examination city centers. CBSE CTET is a national level test for candidates who wish to acquire teaching positions in central government schools. CTET score is valid for a period of 7 years from the date of result declaration.