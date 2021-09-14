Move Education Back to State List: DMK Moves HC in Fight for NEET Exemption

In an attempt to seek exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam, the ruling party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday, 14 September, filed a petition in the Madras High Court.

Dr Ezhilan, the MLA from Thousand Lights constituency in Tamil Nadu, moved the Madras High Court challenging Section 57 of the 42nd Amendment Act 1976, under which Education was moved from the State List (List II of the Constitution) to Concurrent List (List III).

His plea argued that by transferring the subject of ‘Education’ from List II to List III, through the 42nd Amendment, the executive and legislative autonomy of the state governments in the matters of education has become subservient to that of the Union government.

This comes a day after the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, which seeks to stop medical admissions on the basis of NEET for students of the state.