NEET: Unable Crack Exam Twice, 19-Yr-Old Found Dead in TN Before Third Attempt

Hours before he was slated to attempt the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for the third time in a row, a 19-year-old student from Tamil Nadu was found dead at his residence in Salem on Sunday, 12 September.

According to multiple reports, it is suspected that S Dhanush took his own life fearing that he may not be able to clear the entrance test for admissions to undergraduate medical courses, for the third time.