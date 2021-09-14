Can Tamil Nadu's Bill Seeking Exemption From NEET Stand the Test of Law?

On Monday, 13 September, Tamil Nadu Assembly passed the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill which seeks to stop medical admissions on the basis of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for students of the state.

All parties, except the Bharatiya Janata Party, welcomed and supported the Bill.



The Bill introduced by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Assembly has challenged a central law and will make a difference only with the Presidential assent.

The Quint takes a look at how this Bill stands the test of law and if the state can be allowed exclusive exemption from the national exam.