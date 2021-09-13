MK Stalin Introduces Bill in TN Assembly Seeking Permanent Exemption From NEET

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. Image used for representational purposes.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, 13 September, introduced a bill in the state assembly seeking permanent exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
This comes after a 20-year-old student died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, hours before he was scheduled to appear for NEET.
On Monday, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged a walkout from the Assembly, with Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami saying that they were not provided an opportunity to discuss the student's suicide.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
