NEET, JEE Exams: Students in Delhi Government Schools to get Free Coaching

The Delhi Government will be providing free coaching to the students who are willing to appear for the entrance exams of NEET and JEE.

The Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made the announcement on Wednesday that the students who want to make their career in the fields of engineering, medicine and other technical studies will get preparatory coaching free of cost.

As reported by the PTI, the Directorate of Education (DoE) also signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the 'Avanti fellows.'

It was announced that 6,000 students from class 11 and 12 selected from the Delhi Government schools will be provided free coaching for the first year.