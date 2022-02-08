A Tea Seller From Assam Clears NEET in First Attempt, Set To Join AIIMS Delhi
Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the state will sponsor his education at AIIMS,
Rahul Das, who along with his mother runs a small 'tea and paan' shop at Assam's Balaji town, has successfully cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in his first attempt and is all set to join the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi soon.
He reportedly secured 464 marks in the examination that was held in November 2021.
Recognising his achievement, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the state will sponsor for his education at AIIMS, reported EastMojo.
'Do Not Stop Believing in Yourself'
The journey from assisting his mother at her shop to clearing the competitive NEET examination has not been easy for the 24-year-old.
Given his circumstances, Rahul had limited means to prepare for a tough examination like NEET for which most students study for approximately 10 to 12 hours a day and also take extra coaching. But Rahul didn't give up.
After finishing his duties at their shop, Rahul said that he would prepare for the examination from midnight to 5 am or 6 am, everyday. A typical day for Rahul starts at 7:30 am and ends at 7:30 pm during winter or 8:30 pm during summer.
Through the day, besides sitting at the shop, serving tea to customers, he also helps his mother in doing household chores. And only after finishing dinner, does Rahul become free. And that is when, he said, he prepared for NEET.
Expressing his happiness over clearing NEET, Rahul told EastMojo that he was immensely happy that several ministers and government officials came to his house to congratulate him. The chief minister's announcement, he said, was a huge relief for him as he was concerned about how he would meet the expenses.
Sharing a message for everyone who might be feeling helpless in their lives, Rahul said, "Do not stop believing in yourself. Your motivation can move mountains."
(With inputs from EastMojo.)
