JEE Main 2022 Registration To Commence Soon: Check List of Documents Required

JEE Main 2022: Exam Pattern

Going by the exam pattern of 2021, the JEE Main 2022 paper is likely to contain multiple choice questions (MCQs) and numerical questions.

In addition to this, candidates will be awarded four marks for every correct answer, and lose one mark for every incorrect one.

Candidates must note that for answers with a numeric value, four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and no marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Lastly, the JEE Main was conducted for a total of 300 marks last year.