JEE Advanced 2022 Website Launched by IIT Bombay: Exam Schedule Expected Soon

The official website for the JEE Advanced 2022 Examination has been launched by IIT Bombay, amidst the wait for any updates on the JEE Main 2022 Exam.

The JEE Advanced 2022 exam website acts like a screening mechanism for all application submitted to gain admission to various engineering programmes offered by IITs.

The students can now access it at jeeadv.ac.in and expect the exam dates for JEE Advanced 2022 to be declared soon.