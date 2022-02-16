NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registrations for Round 2 To Begin on 16 February

Know the registration process for the NEET UG Counselling 2021
(Photo: Arnica Kala/ The Quint)
The registration process of round 2 for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2021 counselling will begin on Wednesday, 16 February 2022.
Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2021 can visit the official website at mcc.nic.in and follow the instructions to get themselves registered for the same.
As per the MCC NEET schedule, the registration and fee payment window for the round 2 will be open till 21 February 2022. The candidates filling the form during this time can make their choices. The Round 2 results for the NEET UG counselling will be released on 26 February 2022.
The merit list for the NEET UG round 1 has already been prepared on the basis of the choices made by the student during the round 1 registrations. The candidates take admissions based on the merit list itself.
Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
Click at the 'UG counseling' tab.
Then click on the displayed registration link.
Enter the details asked for, then click on register.
Log in to fill the registration form.
Upload the documents asked for, pay the fees and click on submit.
Carry a printout of your registration form.
Admit card for NEET 2021.
A printout of the online application form.
NEET mark sheet
Nationality Certificate
Mark sheet of Class 12
Mark sheet of class 10 as age proof
Aadhaar card