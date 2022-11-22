NEET SS Counselling 2022 Registration Starts Today: Check mcc.nic.in; Know Dates

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will officially begin the registration for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Super-Specialty, NEET SS Counselling 2022. The NEET SS Counselling Rounds 1 and 2 dates have already been released by the MCC recently on the website. The NEET SS Counselling 2022 registration is scheduled to begin today, Tuesday, 22 November. To complete the registration process, one has to visit the official website - mcc.nic.in. For interested candidates, the entire counselling schedule is uploaded on the website.

The NEET SS Counselling 2022 registration will officially end on 28 November for all candidates. The application form link will be activated on the website - mcc.nic.in so that interested candidates can register easily. Before applying for the NEET SS Counselling, candidates must go through the schedule and note down the important dates for future reference.