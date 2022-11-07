UGC NET Result 2022 Declared: Subject-Wise Cut-Off Marks, Scores, and More

UGC NET result 2022 has been declared. Here are the important details like cut-off marks, scores, and more.
National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the UGC NET Result 2022 on Saturday, 5 November 2022. Candidates can now download and check the results from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. All those candidates who appeared in the UGC NET Exam 2022 must note down that the result has been announced for merged cycles of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022.
To check the UGC NET Cut-Off 2022 and other important details, candidates should also visit websites - nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in.
The UGC NET Examination (2021 and 2022 merged cycles) was held in 4 phases up to 22 October 2022. The exam was conducted in 837 centres across 239 cities of the country.
Let us read about the subject wise merit-list, steps to download scores, and more.
Following is the UGC NET 2022 cut-off marks for different subjects.
English: Assistant Professor (EWS): 91.73 percent; Jrf & Assistant Professor (EWS): 98.26 percent.
History: Assistant Professor (Unreserved): 98.21 percent; Jrf & Assistant Professor (Unreserved): 99.51 percent.
Commerce: Assistant Professor (SC): 87.16 percent; Jrf & Assistant Professor (SC): 95.76 percent.
Political Science: Assistant Professor (OBC - NCL): 91.91 percent; Jrf & Assistant Professor (OBC - NCL): 98.03 percent.
Check out the complete list of UGC NET Cut-off percentile 2022 for all the subjects from the following links.
[cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s301eee509ee2f68dc6014898c309e86bf/uploads/2022/11/2022110531.pdf].
[cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s301eee509ee2f68dc6014898c309e86bf/uploads/2022/11/2022110596.pdf].
Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, go to the News & Events section.
Click on the direct result link that reads as 'Declaration of Results of UGC-NET December 2021 & June 2022 Merged Cycle'.
A PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen mentioning subject wise breakup of the appeared & qualified candidates.
Check your result carefully.
Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.
According to an official notice released by NTA, this year, a total no. of 544485 candidates appeared out in UGC NET 2022 of which 43246 candidates qualified eligibility for Assistant Professor while 8955 candidates are declared qualified for JRF & eligible for Assistant Professor.
