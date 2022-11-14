AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Result to be Released Today
Candidates can check their final AP seat allotment result 2022 on the official website- icet-sche.aptonline.in
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to declare the final phase seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2022) counselling today, Monday, 14 November 2022. The exact time of result declaration is not known.
Candidates who appeared for the seat allotment process can check and download the AP ICET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result from the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
Candidates who have already registered themselves on the website will have to enter their application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth to view the result.
AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Important Dates
Final Phase Registration- 31 October 2022 to 7 November 2022
Final Phase Verification of documents- 2 November 2022 to 10 November 2022
Final Phase Web options Selection- 11 November 2022
Final Phase Change of Web options- 12 November 2022
Final Phase Allotment of Seats- 14 November 2022
Final Phase Reporting at colleges- 15 November 2022
Candidates will have to visit the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
They will have to enter the required login credentials like application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth.
Candidates can then click on the submit button.
The AP ICET seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
They can download the allotment letter and get a hard copy for future reference.
Shortlisted candidates will have to confirm their admission by accepting the seat allotment online and they will have to report to their allotted colleges from 15 November 2022.
Candidates can keep an eye on the the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for more updates.
