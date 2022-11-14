AP ICET 2022 Counselling Final Seat Allotment Result to be Released Today

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to declare the final phase seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET 2022) counselling today, Monday, 14 November 2022. The exact time of result declaration is not known.

Candidates who appeared for the seat allotment process can check and download the AP ICET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result from the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Candidates who have already registered themselves on the website will have to enter their application number, AP ICET hall ticket number, and date of birth to view the result.