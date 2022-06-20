NEET SS Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Counselling Schedule Out, Details Here

The National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET SS 2021 mop-up counselling schedule has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The candidates can check the schedule for NEET super-specialty 2021 counselling mop-up round on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

As per the NEET SS 2021 counselling schedule, the MCC will begin the registrations on 21 June 2022. The result for the mop-up counselling round will be released on 25 June 2022.

The counselling committee informed through the official statement that it is conducting admission for 930 seats that have been vacant even after the conduction of two rounds of AIQ Super specialty rounds.