NEET SS Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Counselling Schedule Out, Details Here

Know the details and eligibility criteria for the NEET SS Mop-Up Round Counselling 2021
The National Eligibility Entrance Test, NEET SS 2021 mop-up counselling schedule has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The candidates can check the schedule for NEET super-specialty 2021 counselling mop-up round on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
As per the NEET SS 2021 counselling schedule, the MCC will begin the registrations on 21 June 2022. The result for the mop-up counselling round will be released on 25 June 2022.
The counselling committee informed through the official statement that it is conducting admission for 930 seats that have been vacant even after the conduction of two rounds of AIQ Super specialty rounds.
The MCC statement added, "The competent authorities have deliberated upon the matter and decided that qualifying percentile for Super-Specialty course is to be reduced to 15th percentile from the prevailing qualifying percentile for special mop-up round."
NEET SS 2021: Highlights for Mop-Up Counselling Schedule
New registrations for NEET SS will begin on 21 June 2022 at mcc.nic.in
The last to register is 22 June 2022, up to 12 noon.
The candidates can pay till 3 pm on 22 June.
The process of choice filling and choice locking will begin on 21 June.
The choice filling and choice locking facility will get closed on 22 June, 11:59 pm.
Seat allotment will be done on 23 June 2022.
The result will be released on 24 June 2022.
The candidates have to report between 25 June and 29 June 2022.
NEET SS Mop-Up Counselling 2021: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who weren't a part of previous rounds of AIQ or are not holding any seats in counselling conducted by state of Tamil Nadu can apply for NEET SS.
Candidates who didn't apply for earlier rounds of AIQ can register and participate by paying the security amount in special mop-up round of SS Counselling 2021.
Candidates who registered in earlier rounds of AIQ or counselling conducted by the state of Tamil Nadu but didn't get any seat can also apply.
After the NEET SS Counselling 2021 process, candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges with the required documents.
