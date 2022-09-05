NEET UG 2022 Result Date: List of Websites Here; How To Check NTA NEET UG Scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 results soon. According to the latest information available, the NEET UG result 2022 is likely to be declared by 7 September. Candidates can check and download the NEET UG 2022 results from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in – where they can also check the other important details.

The NEET UG 2022 results will be available soon on neet.nta.nic.in. While the NTA has not announced an exact result date, candidates can be sure that they will get to see the NEET Results 2022 by 7 September.