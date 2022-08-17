NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Expected Today: Know NEET UG Result Date; Check Website
NEET UG 2022: The answer key is expected to be declared today and the result might be out on 21 August.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2022 Answer Key today, on Wednesday, 17 August 2022. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website. The website that the candidates must visit to get all the updates on the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key and Result is neet.nta.nic.in.
While the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the NEET Result 2022 is expected to be out on 21 August 2022, however, the NTA has not announced the dates yet. Therefore, the candidates are requested to constantly check neet.nta.nic.in to download the answer key.
The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be declared before the NEET UG Result 2022. Candidates can calculate their probable scores with the help of the answer key.
NEET UG 2022: Answer Key and Result Updates
The NEET UG 2022 was officially conducted on 17 July 2022 by the NTA. It has been a month since the exam got over and the candidates are waiting for the results.
They want the NTA to release the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key soon so that they can calculate their marks. Once the answer keys are released, the NEET UG Result 2022 will also be declared soon.
All the latest details will be updated on neet.nta.nic.in so that the candidates can access them easily and stay informed.
As per the latest local media reports, the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is expected to be released shortly on the website for all the candidates.
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Download: List of Websites
Candidates can download the answer key from the following websites, once it is released by the NTA:
neet.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
One should keep their login details handy while downloading the NEET UG Answer Key 2022. Candidates have to enter their application number and date of birth to view the answer key.
They can also download the key from the aforementioned websites after logging in to their registered account. Candidates will be informed about the objection-raising dates by the NTA after the answer keys are out.
