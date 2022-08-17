NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Expected Today: Know NEET UG Result Date; Check Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2022 Answer Key today, on Wednesday, 17 August 2022. Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website. The website that the candidates must visit to get all the updates on the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key and Result is neet.nta.nic.in.

While the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the NEET Result 2022 is expected to be out on 21 August 2022, however, the NTA has not announced the dates yet. Therefore, the candidates are requested to constantly check neet.nta.nic.in to download the answer key.