CUET-UG Result 2022 Date: Answer Key Expected To Be Released Today, 06 September

CUET-UG Answer Key is Likely to be out today. Know the result date and other important updates here.
(Photo: iStock)
NTA (National Testing Agency) is expected to issue the CUET-UG (Common University Entrance Test Under Graduate) answer key today, 06 September 2022, according to different media reports. Candidates can check the direct link to answer key and response sheets on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.
According to different media reports, the CUET-UG 2022 answer key will be released till evening. However, candidates must remember that this is just a tentative information, NTA has not given any official confirmation regarding the same yet.
To access the answer key, candidates would require their personal details as mentioned on the CUET-UG Admit Card 2022. CUET Samarth candidate login portal is the right place to download and check the answer key.
If reports are to be believed, NTA will officially declare the CUET-UG result 2022 by 15 September 2022. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on CUET-UG Exam 2022.
Go to the websites – cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in
On the home page, go to the latest notifications/results
Search the direct result for CUET-UG 2022 Answer Key
Click on the link and a candidate login page will be displayed on your screen
Enter all the required login credentials
Hit the submit option
CUET 2022 Answer Key will show up on the screen
Check the answer key and calculate your scores
Download, save, and print out the answer key for future reference
