NEET-UG Result 2022: Date, Time, Final Answer Key, and Other Details Here
NEET-UG Result 2022 is likely to be declared tomorrow, 07 September 2022. Here are the steps to donwnload.
According to media reports, NTA (National Testing Agency) is likely to declare the NEET-UG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate) 2022 tomorrow, 07 September 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the NEET-UG 2022 Exam can check their results from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in by using their personal login details created during the application process.
It is to be noted that approximately more than18 lakh students participated in the NEET-UG exam this year, huge number till date. The exam was held on 17 July 2022. Earlier, NTA released NEET-UG Provisional answer key 2022 along with the response sheets. Now, it is to be speculated that a final answer key will also be published along with the result tomorrow.
Once the NEET-UG 2022 result is announced, candidates will be able to check their final scores, cut-off marks, merit list and other important details regarding the examination.
NEET-UG Result 2022 Live: How To Download the Scorecard?
Candidates who want to download their NEET-UG 2022 scorecard must follow the below-mentioned steps:
Go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, visit the latest notifications section and search the NEET UG 2022 direct result link.
Click on the link and you will be taken to a candidate login page.
Enter the personal login details like roll number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your NEET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully to know the scores.
Download and save and print the scorecard for future references.
To qualify the NEET UG 2022 Exam, candidates belonging to general categories need to score at least 50 percent marks in Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.
