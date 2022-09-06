NEET-UG Result 2022: Date, Time, Final Answer Key, and Other Details Here

According to media reports, NTA (National Testing Agency) is likely to declare the NEET-UG (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate) 2022 tomorrow, 07 September 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the NEET-UG 2022 Exam can check their results from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in by using their personal login details created during the application process.

It is to be noted that approximately more than18 lakh students participated in the NEET-UG exam this year, huge number till date. The exam was held on 17 July 2022. Earlier, NTA released NEET-UG Provisional answer key 2022 along with the response sheets. Now, it is to be speculated that a final answer key will also be published along with the result tomorrow.

Once the NEET-UG 2022 result is announced, candidates will be able to check their final scores, cut-off marks, merit list and other important details regarding the examination.