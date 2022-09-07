NEET Result 2022 Today: Know NEET UG Result Time; Check Website for Details
NEET UG 2022 Result: Candidates can download the NEET Result from neet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in once out.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is ready to officially declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 Result today, on Wednesday, 7 September. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam on the scheduled date can view the NEET Result 2022 on Wednesday. It is important to note that the NEET UG 2022 Result will be declared on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must keep a close eye on the site on 7 September.
To view the NEET UG 2022 Result, one has to log in to their registered account on the website - neet.nta.nic.in. They can also download the NEET Result 2022 from the official website, once it is officially declared by the NTA. Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key for all the candidates.
Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional NEET Answer Key 2022. The NEET UG 2022 Result that is scheduled to be declared today, on Wednesday, is based on the objections raised by the candidates.
NEET UG 2022 Result: List of Websites and Important Updates
Candidates are requested to take a look at the list of websites that they can browse to check and download the NEET UG 2022 Result, once it is officially out:
neet.nta.nic.in
ntaresults.nic.in
nta.ac.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to release the NEET Result 2022 on all the official websites so that the candidates can download them easily.
The ones who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 exam were eagerly waiting for the NEET UG 2022 Result to be released. The NTA has finally decided to announce the results today, on Wednesday.
NEET Result 2022: Steps to Download
Here are the steps that all the candidates should follow to download the NEET Result 2022 online, once it is officially declared by the NTA:
Go to either of the official websites - neet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in, or nta.ac.in.
Click on the active link on the homepage that states NEET UG 2022 Result.
Log in to your account by entering your Application Number, Password, and other required information correctly.
The NEET Result 2022 will display on your screen once you submit your login details.
Check all the details mentioned in the result carefully and go through your scores.
Download the NEET UG 2022 Result from the website and save a copy of the same for future reference.
Topics: NEET NTA NEET UG Result
