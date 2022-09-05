NTA CUET 2022 Answer Key Release Date Likely Tomorrow, Check Result Date Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 answer key on 6 September 2022. Candidates who participated in the exam can download and check the answer key on the official websites – nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to an official statement by a senior official of the NTA, the CUET answer keys will be released on 6 September and the results are expected to be declared on 13 to 14 September. Also, the exams of 103 candidates who missed the exam on 30 August 2022 is likely to be conducted on Thursday, 8 September 2022.