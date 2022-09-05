NTA CUET 2022 Answer Key Release Date Likely Tomorrow, Check Result Date Here

The NTA is expected to release the CUET 2022 answer key tomorrow, 06 September 2022. Check the result date and other details here.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the Common Universities Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022 answer key on 6 September 2022. Candidates who participated in the exam can download and check the answer key on the official websites – nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.
According to an official statement by a senior official of the NTA, the CUET answer keys will be released on 6 September and the results are expected to be declared on 13 to 14 September. Also, the exams of 103 candidates who missed the exam on 30 August 2022 is likely to be conducted on Thursday, 8 September 2022.
According to many media reports, the CUET-UG 2022 result will be declared on 13 to 14 September 2022. Check the official website or check this space regularly to get the latest updates on CUET 2022.
Go to the websites – cuet.samarth.ac.in or nta.ac.in
On the home page, go to the latest notifications/results
Search the direct result for CUET-UG 2022 Answer Key
Click on the link and a candidate login page will be displayed on your screen
Enter all the required login credentials
Hit the submit option
CUET 2022 Answer Key will show up on the screen
Check the answer key and calculate your scores
Download, save, and print out the answer key for future reference
