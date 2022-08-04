NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card Likely Tomorrow: Check nata.in; Latest Details Here

NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card will be declared tomorrow, 5 August 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
The Council of Architecture is likely to release the admit card for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2022 Phase 3 on Friday, 5 August 2022, for all the candidates who have registered for the exam. Candidates can download the NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card from the official website, once it is released tomorrow, 5 August. The website where the NATA Phase 3 Admit Card 2022 will be available for download, once released, is nata.in. Candidates can go through the website.
They can check and download the NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card from nata.in once it is formally released by the Council of Architecture tomorrow, 5 August, as per the latest details. Candidates are requested to go through the latest updates on the website so that they can stay informed.
It is important to note that the NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card is a crucial document that all candidates should carry on the exam day. They will not be allowed to sit for the exam without a hall ticket.
The NATA 2022 exam is scheduled to be officially held on 7 August 2022. The exam is set to be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT) for all the candidates who have registered for the exam.
The NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card will contain important details such as the date and time of examination, reporting time, candidate's examination roll number, other personal information, and exam rules.
Here are the steps that the candidates should follow to download the NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card online:
Go to the website, nata.in.
Click on NATA Phase 3 Admit Card 2022 option on the homepage.
Provide your login information correctly on the required space.
The NATA 2022 Phase 3 Admit Card will appear on your screen.
Check the mentioned details carefully to see if there are any printing mistakes.
Download the hall ticket from the official site.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)