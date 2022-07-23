NATA Phase 2 Result 2022 Declared on nata.in, Details Here

The Council of Architecture (CoA) has announced the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), which was held in the online mode. The authorities have released the result for the NATA phase 2 on the official website: nata.in.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results using their email ID and password to login. Around 7,000 students appeared for the NATA Phase 2 exam. Candidates can appear for up to 3 NATA tests.

NATA 2022 Phase 2 exam was conducted on 7 July 2022. The examination consisted of 125 questions for 200 marks. Students appeared for the exam in two shifts.