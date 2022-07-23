NATA Phase 2 Result 2022 Declared on nata.in, Details Here

NATA 2022 Phase 2 Results are available on the official website.
(Photo: iStock)
The Council of Architecture (CoA) has announced the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), which was held in the online mode. The authorities have released the result for the NATA phase 2 on the official website: nata.in.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results using their email ID and password to login. Around 7,000 students appeared for the NATA Phase 2 exam. Candidates can appear for up to 3 NATA tests.
NATA 2022 Phase 2 exam was conducted on 7 July 2022. The examination consisted of 125 questions for 200 marks. Students appeared for the exam in two shifts.
The authorities have released the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture. Candidates can follow these steps to check the result of NATA:
Go to the official website of NATA: nata.in.
On the homepage, click on the NATA result link for phase 2.
Enter the email ID and password for NATA 2022.
Click on the submit button.
The NATA result will be displayed on the screen.
Candidates will be able to check their scores, details regarding qualifying cutoff, subject-wise minimum marks, and more details through the NATA result.
